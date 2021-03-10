Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 26,972 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 309.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

