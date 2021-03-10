Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 5,429 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $68,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $333.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.22 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

