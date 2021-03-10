Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $192.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.27 and a 200 day moving average of $228.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.42 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

