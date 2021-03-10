Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,673 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Duke Realty by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

DRE stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

