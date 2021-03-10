Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $41.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

