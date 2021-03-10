Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.99 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,527 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

