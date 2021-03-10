Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 24,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $191.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $209.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day moving average of $160.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

