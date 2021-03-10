Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.21 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $242.82 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.30 and its 200-day moving average is $286.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,618.69 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

