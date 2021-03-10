Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average of $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

