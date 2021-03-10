Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,547,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,697 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

