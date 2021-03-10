Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,755 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

