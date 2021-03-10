Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.84 Million Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,641 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of TransAlta worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TransAlta by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAC opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

