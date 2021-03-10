Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.97 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271,700 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 435,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Vale by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 267,318 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.