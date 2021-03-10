Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DaVita by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

