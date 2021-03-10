Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 593.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $137.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.21 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

