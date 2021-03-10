Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1,877.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

