Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,953.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 38.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 276.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 40.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,434 shares of company stock valued at $58,649,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

