Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $178.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.06. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.79.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.