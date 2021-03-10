Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 20,279 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

