Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 26,581 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 114.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

