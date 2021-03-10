Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,911 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $112.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

