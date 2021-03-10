Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 40,252 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,252 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Primo Water worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,893,000 after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,609,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,234 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

