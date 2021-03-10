Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 525 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Booking by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 309,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,368.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,163.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,986.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,169.55.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

