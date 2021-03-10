Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 42,101 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Zai Lab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after buying an additional 374,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 89.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 19.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.