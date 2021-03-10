Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 99.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

