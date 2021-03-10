Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,169 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 250,914 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of IAMGOLD worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IAG. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

