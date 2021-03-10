Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $213.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.