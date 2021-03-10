Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,012 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

