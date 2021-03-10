Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,126 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.54. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

