Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

