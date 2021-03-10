Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $23,970,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,335.00 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,468.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,349.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

