Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.17% of HollyFrontier worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 52,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFC. Mizuho upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

HFC stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

