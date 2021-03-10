MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson Sells 56,618 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MTSI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.12. The company had a trading volume of 404,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,775. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,943,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,687,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

