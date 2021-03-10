Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.28 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $20.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.48 billion to $21.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after buying an additional 2,552,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $70,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 593,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

