Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,325 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

