Maecenas (ART) Market Capitalization Tops $350,686.36

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $350,686.36 and $1,759.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 92.2% lower against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00749418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00065702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00039820 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

