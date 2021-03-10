Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.64

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 9596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

MGTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $654.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.