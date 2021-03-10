Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Trading Up 6.7%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 239,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 372,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

