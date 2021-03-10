Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGIC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $821.20 million, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

