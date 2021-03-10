Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of MGA opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 817.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

