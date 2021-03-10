Magna International (MGA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Magna International (NYSE: MGA) recently:

3/1/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.50 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $89.43. 1,075,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $90.42.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Magna International by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

