Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Gap Up to $327.00

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 327 ($4.27), but opened at GBX 340 ($4.44). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 327 ($4.27), with a volume of 3,750 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 352.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.13. The company has a market cap of £46.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other Maintel news, insider John Booth purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

