MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.00. 551,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 636,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $243,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

