Maker 24 Hour Volume Hits $111.79 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Maker has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $111.79 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $2,196.13 or 0.03937211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00052444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.33 or 0.00730256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.