Maker (MKR) Price Hits $2,205.83 on Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for $2,205.83 or 0.03973594 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $95.23 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00054864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.00768658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00066102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

