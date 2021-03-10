Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Shares Up 4.2%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) shares shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.30. 583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.