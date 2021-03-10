MalwareChain (MALW) Trading Down 41.3% Over Last 7 Days

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. MalwareChain has a market capitalization of $80,481.90 and $566.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MalwareChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00029461 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000700 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000056 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 151.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 6,511,733 coins and its circulating supply is 6,511,732 coins. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com

MalwareChain Coin Trading

