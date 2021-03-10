Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Marathon Oil worth $57,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,113 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 401,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,892,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,899 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRO opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

