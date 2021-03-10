Marc D. Kozin Sells 10,000 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UFPT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.92.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 482.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $714,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 741.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

UFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

