MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 5.6% Higher

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.99 and last traded at $54.30. 887,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 570,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.79.
In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
